You Are Solving The Wrong Problem

There is some problem you are trying to solve. In your life, at work, in a design. You are probably solving the wrong problem. Paul MacCready, considered to be one of the best mechanical engineers of the 20th century, said it best: “The problem is we don’t understand the problem.”

Story time.

It’s 1959, a time of change. Disney releases their seminal film Sleeping Beauty, Fidel Castro becomes the premier of Cuba, and Eisenhower makes Hawaii an official state. That year, a British industry magnate by the name of Henry Kremer has a vision that leaves a haunting question: Can an airplane fly powered only by the pilot’s body power? Like Da Vinci, Kremer believed it was possible and decided to push his dream into reality. He offered the staggering sum of £50,000 for the first person to build a plane that could fly a figure eight around two markers one half-mile apart. Further, he offered £100,000 for the first person to fly across the channel. In modern US dollars, that’s the equivalent of $1.3 million and $2.5 million. It was the X-Prize of its day.

Paul MacCready holding a “Speed Ring”, a device he invented for competitive glider flying.

Thanks to Alan Kay for turning me on to this story.

A decade went by. Dozens of teams tried and failed to build an airplane that could meet the requirements. It looked impossible. Another decade threatened to go by before our hero, MacCready, decided to get involved. He looked at the problem, how the existing solutions failed, and how people iterated their airplanes. He came to the startling realization that people were solving the wrong problem. “The problem is,” he said, “that we don’t understand the problem.”

MacCready’s insight was that everyone working on solving human-powered flight would spend upwards of a year building an airplane on conjecture and theory without the grounding of empirical tests. Triumphantly, they’d complete their plane and wheel it out for a test flight. Minutes later, a years worth of work would smash into the ground. Even in successful flights, a couple hundred meters later the flight would end with the pilot physically exhausted. With that single new data point, the team would work for another year to rebuild, retest, relearn. Progress was slow for obvious reasons, but that was to be expected in pursuit of such a difficult vision. That’s just how it was.

The problem was the problem. Paul realized that what we needed to be solved was not, in fact, human powered flight. That was a red-herring. The problem was the process itself, and along with it the blind pursuit of a goal without a deeper understanding how to tackle deeply difficult challenges. He came up with a new problem that he set out to solve: how can you build a plane that could be rebuilt in hours not months. And he did. He built a plane with Mylar, aluminum tubing, and wire.

The first airplane didn’t work. It was too flimsy. But, because the problem he set out to solve was creating a plane he could fix in hours, he was able to quickly iterate. Sometimes he would fly three or four different planes in a single day. The rebuild, retest, relearn cycle went from months and years to hours and days.

18 years had passed since Henry Kremer opened his wallet for his vision. Nobody could turn that vision into an airplane. Paul MacCready got involved and changed the understanding of the problem to be solved. Half a year later later, MacCready’s Gossamer Condor flew 2,172 meters to win the prize. A bit over a year after that, the Gossamer Albatross flew across the channel.

What’s the take-away? When you are solving a difficult problem re-ask the problem so that your solution helps you learn faster. Find a faster way to fail, recover, and try again. If the problem you are trying to solve involves creating a magnum opus, you are solving the wrong problem.

View all 2,319 comments



Christina

Aza, thanks for this. It’s the reminder I needed today to step back and look again.

Reply


Russ Nelson

I like the concept of the “wrong problem”. No solution can solve a wrong problem, so when you see someone trying to solve a wrong problem, you have to stop them. I ask “what problem are you trying to solve?” and that gets them realizing that they’ve been solving a wrong problem.

Reply


Sam Ng

Love the story about MacCready.

Seems like quite often we lack the critical thinking skills to realise we’re heading down the wrong path until it’s too late. By then we’ve invested so much in the wrong “problem” to solve that we’re blinded by our own mistakes.

I think our impatient culture doesn’t help as we constantly feel the pressure and urge to jump immediately into “solution” mode and spend little time defining the problem.

Reply


Laurian Gridinoc

Sometimes we address the wrong problem because we don’t actually write down the problem, we write down a partial solution as our problem definition; so we try to complete that solution and not to address the real problem.

Reply


Gregory Nicholas

In my humble opinion, applied specifically to healthcare, the volume of smart people putting far too much early attention in patient first, chronic disease management, and thinking it will “solve” healthcare.

We need to first provide tools and technology to critical care / physicians. That’s where smart nimble tech startups can make the most immediate impact to reducing costs and improving quality or care.

But then again, I’m probably incoherent, I did sprinkle meth on my wheaties.

Reply


Andrew

In the words of Samuel Beckett:
All of old. Nothing else ever. Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better. Amazing post, and a great read!

Reply


Ben

I very much like the idea of “the wrong problem” … especially since it often applies recursively. In this case, not only were people tackling the problem of human-powered flight from the wrong direction, but human-powered flight is (with the benefit of hindsight) itself the wrong problem.

It turns out that pedal-driven airplanes are of no use to anyone, and as soon as proof of concept was achieved all interest evaporated. The hoped-for athletic competition never materialized (which is really too bad, since Airplane Marathon would be an awesome Olympic event). At best, solving the wrong problem sometimes inspires the solution to the right one, in this case maybe solar-powered long-duration autonomous flight.

Reply


Dave Richardson

Great article. It’s interesting to note that the key was addressing the process rather than the focusing on the end goal. That insight is applicable to many different fields of endeavor.

Reply


Duncan Beevers

Fail fast.

Reply


stephen chininis

Aza . . . I loved your post! I invent things and I have taught design for many years. After a while you begin to notice how much time is wasted trying to solve the wrong problems, or the right problem in the wrong way. I have even watched in horror as people first invent a problem that does not really exist and then spend time trying to solve it. A solution without a problem is a lonely thing! I try not to be negative . . . but I always challenge myself and my students to make sure the problem is correctly stated, and worthy of the effort you spend trying to solve it. If the process doesn’t allow you to see then you have to look at it another way. MacCready was a brilliant man. Like solving a maze . . . I suppose you could start at one end and keep getting stuck, but any good maze solver knows that it is better to start in many places, spread out, and look for connections.

Watch this to find out why he tried to win the Kremer Prize in the first place!
http://www.ted.com/talks/paul_maccready_flies_on_solar_wings.html

Reply


DanN

But how to test our thoughts?

In my case I have tried for months to receive opinions from specialists found on the web. The ‘answer rate’ is below 0.5%.

So, how to test our ideas?

Reply


Susan Linder

Great article.

A few things I’ve picked up in my years consulting (marketing strategy) with major corporations. Here’s some of my first principles to augment the blog story:

Before you begin, define the problem, on paper…from different vantage points. And define what success will look like. (It’s too easy to redefine success as equal to the outcome. )

Be willing to make mistakes. Acknowledge them immediately.

Embrace mistakes. We learn more from mistakes than from successes. Do a post-mortem on them. (We usually don’t dissect our successes, just revel in them.

Reply


    Sail

    Agreed.
    We know much more why we fail than success.

    Reply


Mark

According to Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Paul_maccready.jpg that picture is of Paul holding a cross-section of the wing spar.

Also, the phrase “Can an airplane fly powered only by their own body?” doesn’t make sense in English… it is either missing some words, or should be re-worded something like “Can someone fly an airplane powered only by his or her own body?” or “Can an airplane fly powered only by the pilot’s own body?”

Reply


just_passing

Interesting take on the design process, fail quick and learn fast

Reply


J Dubbs

That’s a great way to look at things – thanks for the reminder :)

Reply


SK

A alternative approach to problem solving by restating the problem. Must say that it opens new possibilities to approach your standard problem.

Reply


Jonathan Heuer

I’m reminded of the apocryphal story about Thomas Edison and his pursuit of the electric light bulb. When asked how he dealt with some three thousand failures during his effort to build the perfect bulb, he replied that he’d simply found 2,999 ways NOT to build one. Nice story.

Reply


Roman Sahakov

Great post, great story. Our minds are boundless all we need is to let it free for imagination.

Reply


    Core

    Very interest, and insightful too. Keep up the great work and content.

    Reply


Alex

Thanks, man. This is both insightful and inspirational.

Reply


diyason

Men cry in secret behind closed doors, often called “Men do not cry, ” he becoming enlarged.

Reply


Ralph Paul

Asa,

the photo show the cross section of the wing spar. You can clearly recognize the honeycomb. Eric Raymond (Solar Flight) often has a similar piece on display with his Sunseeker.

AeroEnvironment’s approach was special, however today they have the same problem as everybody else — see Global Observer crash.

Reply


Andreas

To put it simple: Break down the main problem and choose the best order in which to solve the sub-problems, product- and process-wise.

The main problem was still valid (by no means “wrong”). It had just not been sufficiently analyzed.

Reply


Thomas

I don’t think he’s holding a MacCready Ring in the picture. Looks more like a cog or material sample to me.

Reply


    Thomas

    In fact it says on the Wikipedia article: It’s a cross section of a wing spar.

    Reply


Ale!

Thanks for this good post, so insightful.

Reply


Martin Haeberli

Aza,

Nice article! I had the honor of knowing and working with your father a little bit; as I recall the legend, I was somehow involved in how your parents met, as well… :-)

Also, I was lucky enough to know Paul MacReady a little bit, courtesy of Alan Kay. We were teamed up for an afternoon at the Apple Hill music camp retreat Alan occasionally ran, using early Lego robotics prototypes from before the Mindstorms era.

Our assignment: make a simple robot that is a light-follower. We got it running in under an hour; Paul was delighted and amazed that this could be done so readily, and I observed to him that we had really just applied the same process – fail early and often, learn as much as possible from each failure, and apply as much learning as possible before trying again.

Thanks!

Martin

Reply


Glynis Ross-Munro

Thanks – I like this. Very much.

I also relate to it. I design interactive custom training and am often accused of doing it too cheaply, or having too wide a focus.

However I learned a lot about instructional design from my father, an IBM training manager who knew about MacCready, and taught focus on the process of design itself, with quick ways to customize within the process (or to fix “ugly babies” as they crept into development).

After a love affair with Phenomenology, various university degrees and many years of experience, it pains me to see people spend weeks and months building complex training programs, only to pilot them and watch them bomb.

Often their solution is to study more content, not more process.

Usually the best content is to spend a day or two going around in a few trucks or hanging out in offices with the people who do the jobs, watching and asking questions. Oh – and taking people to lunch at Chillis and listening.

Even educators need to travel lightly, without the baggage of commitment to a heavy process that will prevent flexible thinking, or the ability lightly to jettison an unengaging exercise, in favor that one that captures attention, fires synapses, grows dendrites….

Reply


asdf

he was broke … so he used stuff he could afford to replace easily.

Reply


DonE

This reminds me of some of Herbert Simon and William Wimsatt’s work on heuristics and problem solving. Sometimes we need to look at the problem-solving processes we’re using and see if they’re really the ones for the job… if modeling is taking too long, and is too disconnected from reality, maybe we should look at putting together a simplified, empirical test! Good stuff.

Reply


GMc

Really great post.

For rhetorical purposes you hammer on MacCready’s quote, “the problem is we don’t yadda yadda …” It’s poetic and it certainly drives the point home, but it’s a little misleading, too. It’s probably worthwhile to note that the problem to be solved usually has to be interesting enough, or carry with it enough incentive, in order to get at the intermediate problems that need to be addressed to achieve the goal at hand. While, yes, MacCready identified and implemented the “right” innovation, I would still argue that human-powered flight (very cool!) and £150,000 in incentives was the right way to frame what really was, after all, the “right” problem.

So, I guess I’d say that in order to get at those truly innovative solutions, identifying problems worth solving, due either to passion, fascination, or curiosity, is key to *that* process.

I was in a guitar seminar with the studio great Tommy Tedesco once, who said, “In order for you to take a gig, you need to consider three things: experience, money, and fun. If there aren’t at least two of those three present, it ain’t worth it.” Arguably, I could say that fun might trump other considerations when you’re talking about something you’re personally passionate about. But I think Tommy was offering a way to identify the right pursuits in a career or passion.

Reply


Tim Kelsey

insightful article, something many software engineers should take to heart, particularly in games programming.

Reply


Mai Vu

I love your reminder to really look at the right problem to solve. Thank you. Too often we run too fast, listen to little, and assume too much, thus missing the real problem to solve both in our human relationships and in solving mechanical real life problems.

Reply


Kamil Tomšík

yeah, I remember this one from one of Alan Kay talks. He also remarked that by changing problem and making “something easier” possible, you’re also opening doors for challenging something “originally impossible” – because now it’s not so much impossible.

Reply


    Anderson

Shailesh Pujara

Thanx… I like it and shared with others too.

Reply


Piglet

So you like Agile software development?

Reply


žogi

I bow to this man…

Reply


Bilim Teknik

what a fabulous idea.

Reply


Jeff Wilson

What a great article to explain why R&D takes too much time and consumes too many resources. Simplicity usually equals functionality.

Reply


Çeviri Fiyatları

Doing the wrong thing with an extreme care is exactly the quickest path to the desperation. One should translate his/her own talents into success by focusing on the optimum solution.

Reply


Ohio Design Build

nope but i think worlmer can solve this problem perfectly

Reply


hukuk bürosu

good idea, i like it

Reply


Ona

Awesome items you built here.

Reply


August Mohr

Thanks for this story. It reminds me a LOT of Gutenberg.

Contrary to “common knowledge”, Gutenberg did not invent the printing press any more than Henry Ford invented the automobile. Nor did he invent movable type. He certainly did not invent the paper and ink that I heard him given credit for by a keynote speaker at an annual Society for Technical Communications conference.

The whole process of printing already existed, but each piece of type was hand-carved, making the type itself the most expensive part of the process. Gutenberg was a silversmith and his invention was a reusable mold with interchangeable faces that let the type be cast instead carved. He turned the most expensive task into the cheapest. With CAST type, the number of pieces you had was no longer the bottleneck, you could choose your pieces from a veritable FOUNTAIN of type — “font” in French.

That’s the parallel with your story about Paul MacCready. He changed the most time consuming part of the project, the rebuilding, into the fastest and cheapest, and thereby changed everything.

And that’s what have done several times in digital publishing projects: I have automated what had been the bottleneck to totally change the nature of the workflow. If you’re interested in talking about this, I have several soapboxes that I can step up onto.

Reply


Mark

Excellent piece! (And you mean ‘later’ not ‘latter’!)

Reply


Gopal Veera

Although, I generally agree with the approach of “Fail often and early and learn quickly”, it often leads to a temptation to solving a problem without forethought. This is more of a BRUTE-FORCE approach to solving a problem. One of the comments pointed to Edison’s 2,999 failures in inventing the light bulb. Tesla who was Edison’s contemporary and protege turned competitor often criticized Edison’s methods for not having the theoritical basis. He thought that they were crude, rudimentary and inefficient. It is common knowledge that both of these inventors were embroiled in now the legendary DC vs AC battle and for obvious reasons such critique of Edison should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Tesla’s basic argument does have some merit’s. The BRUTE-FORCE approach is probably a good approach when solving a BLACK-BOX problem in a vacuum.

I suppose Tesla’s point was to change the recipe from

BUILD > TEST > OBSERVE > FAIL > EVALUATE > MODIFY > RE-TEST

to

RESEARCH > THEORIZE > BUILD > TEST > OBSERVE > FAIL > COMPARE WITH CONTEMPORARY KNOWLEDGE > UPDATE THEORY > MODIFY > RE-TEST

Reply


Spelling Nazi

s/latter/later

Reply


Sahil

being a computer engineer, i can totally relate to you. I should write some code, then debug that code and not like writing the whole code first and then spend a long time finding the bugs….awesome post

Reply


Allen

Agree: The point with fail early and fail often is that it is a total radical upending of the way we generally think about working on projects, particularly projects where the goal we want to achieve has never been done (at least not in our knowledge).

Reply


PM Hut

Hi Aza,

This reminds of the Agile approach, which is iterative by nature, create, get customer feedback, and then enhance based on that customer feedback.

For the records, many project managers think that the Agile approach is wrong as projects never get finished.

Reply


Eric Goodenough

This is a great article about the context of design. Most people tend to attack the problem in the wrong context. MacCready backed out a bit from the initial design problem and looked at it from a macro point of view. The process was effecting the outcome negatively. He then went to solve the problem of the process, which then lead him to solve the initial problem.

Great book on context and design by Christopher Alexander called A Pattern Language”

Reply


Sail

Very impressive. Helps me a lot in reviewing my/organization’s status.
The quick iterative fail-learn cycle is well known in software development, but looks forgotten in machine industry.

Reply


Carte 3DS

This is surely impressive, think before you leap, I learn a lot from it.

Reply


ptc

I like your articles very much.you have a quite exceptional view.

Reply


soapberry family

This is the best website for anyone who desires to find out about this topic. You notice so much its almost onerous to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, simply nice!

Reply


F D T

very good stile your website picture

Reply


florida gator forum

i read out your blog.that’s really awesome to solve the wrong problem.that is place where we can solve our wrong problem.thanks to shere with us.

Reply


Metin2

The first airplane didn’t work. It was too flimsy. But, because the problem he set out to solve was creating a plane he could fix in hours, he was able to quickly iterate

Reply


Sergey

Thanks a lot! Very actual theme for me. As additional, read articles about problems solving – http://manprogress.com/en/methods/solve-problems.html

Reply


neil jim

I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I am no longer positive whether this submit is written via him as no one else realize such special approximately my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!

Reply


easy step by step drawing

Excellent blog right here! Additionally your site so much up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

Reply


Sergey

Thanks a lot! Very actual theme for me. As addition, recommend to read article “Problems solving” – http://manprogress.com/en/methods/solve-problems.html

Reply


zwodnik

Thanks for this story.

Reply


Raf Val

what was the speed ring for?

Reply


Tiny Pink

nice story, I remember the national geographic story on this when I was a kid

Reply


ray ban

Great thanks for sharing this articlepost.

Reply


Page S. Ronning

A l o h a ! Aza came up in an interview with Cathy Davidson (Duke) conducted by Moira Gunn, TechNation/KQED, and I liked the solution to the ergonomic problem of sitting too long at a particular screen – common-sensical/effective.
So, I just was checking things out and find more good info than I had hoped.
We need to mesmerize the drones before the election in November. Jeez, whatta bunch of maroons!

~ p a g e !

Reply


allaboutmedicares

Program design of small programs is relatively simple and involves the analysis of the problem, collection of inputs, using the programming constructs within languages, devising or using established procedures and algorithms, providing data for output devices and solutions to the problem as applicable. As problems become larger and more complex, features such as subprograms, modules, formal documentation, and new paradigms such as object-oriented programming are encountered. Large programs involving thousands of line of code and more require formal software methodologies. The task of developing large

Reply


máy hút sữa medela swing

It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

Reply


prevention of hair loss

It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

Reply


cùng mua chung theo nhóm hot deal khuyến mãi

You are in reality a excellent webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great job in this topic!

Reply


Timothy Kukler

This is a brilliant article. So many times I’ve seen folks get bogged down tied up in the minutia of a problem, both at work and at home, rather than step back and look more at the entire dilemma. What is the team REALLY trying to solve? Is there a bigger (or smaller) picture here? If so what is it? And then; choose among the main and the alternative, decide if it’s more worthwhile to move in that direction… maybe it is and maybe it’s not but getting to that point of realizing there may be other angles on the problem is where lies the genius.

Thanks for the article. Sincerely, – Tim Kukler

Reply


Stretcher

Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something. I believe that you can do with some percent to force the message home a little bit, but other than that, that is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

Reply


Joshua Freedman

Hi Aza – I love this. In the last 15 years I’ve been working on teaching people how to create change by tapping emotions (with Anabel Jensen, who I’m sure you remember from Nueva). One of our core messages is that we have to shift out a reactive approach to change, and lead the change. What you described here is a wonderful example.
As you said, a pivot like MacCready’s changes the design process — and it also changes the emotional reality. In this kind of rapid innovation cycle, we don’t get so caught in the cycle of resistance because there’s more energy… more hope and courage and curiosity… which fuel change just as surely as does intellectual insight.
:)
- Josh

Reply


Madhan

Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine corsue work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

Reply


Cazare Brasov

Once you fully understand the problem, half of the job is done! :)

Reply


naturalhomeremedies.us

I was finding some other stuff but suddenly i see this website so when i read just one line and i am impressed.

Reply


Dijital Pazarlama

Thanks for the post. It’s an inspirational story.

Reply


T1 internet service Providers

I think this is one of the most important information for me.

And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things,
The website style is ideal, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers

Reply


John

It’s Very important information for me.. Thank you so much.

Reply


Ira Azzarella

Comfortable post, i surely love the site, continue on it.6364 se mcnary milwaukie oregon

Reply


evden eve nakliyat

I like the concept of the “wrong problem”. No solution can solve a wrong problem, so when you see someone trying to solve a wrong problem, you have to stop them. I ask “what problem are you trying to solve?” and that gets them realizing that they’ve been solving a wrong problem

Reply


    Dubai-Pro

    Sometimes we just start thinking about the solution rather than taking time to understand the problem completely.

    Reply


German Motors & Imports

The clarity to your post is simply great and that i could suppose you are knowledgeable in this subject. Well along with your permission let me to clutch your feed to keep updated with impending post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the enjoyable work.

Reply


Andres

Your means of describing everything in this paragraph is really pleasant, every one be able to effortlessly understand it, Thanks a lot.

Reply


NV

superb piece

Reply


lighting products

Definitely imagine that that you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the web the easiest
factor to have in mind of. I say to you, I definitely
get irked at the same time as other people think about concerns that they plainly
don’t realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and
defined out the whole thing without having side effect ,
folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.

Thank you

Reply


Marlo Ebey

You must take part in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this site!

Reply


Douglas

A motivating discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you ought to write more on this issue, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about such issues. To the next! Kind regards!!

Reply


Chadwick

You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

Reply


Patricia

I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web page is in fact good.

Reply


Terrie

I absolutely love your blog.. Great colors & theme. Did you develop this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my very own blog and would like to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named. Appreciate it!

Reply


Noe

I think the admin of this website is in fact working hard for his website, for the reason that here every information is quality based data.

Reply


drew

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your
efforts and I will be waiting for your further post thank you once again.

Reply


evden eve nakliyat

Jeremiah

I’ve read a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make this sort of excellent informative website.

Reply


Woodrow

It’s really a great and useful piece of information.
I am happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for
sharing.

Reply


